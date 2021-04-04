Analysts Anticipate NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $234.35 Million

Brokerages expect NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) to announce sales of $234.35 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for NexTier Oilfield Solutions’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $224.76 million and the highest estimate coming in at $241.90 million. NexTier Oilfield Solutions posted sales of $627.63 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 62.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NexTier Oilfield Solutions will report full-year sales of $1.15 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.31 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.68 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow NexTier Oilfield Solutions.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.04. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative return on equity of 27.11% and a negative net margin of 24.38%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $3.25 to $4.10 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $3.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup raised their target price on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $4.00 to $4.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $3.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.78.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 12,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,304 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 2.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 366,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 8,400 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 133.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 22,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 12,600 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. increased its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 42,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 13,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions stock opened at $3.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.33. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a 52 week low of $1.18 and a 52 week high of $5.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $832.67 million, a PE ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 3.52.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Company Profile

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides well completion and production services in various active and demanding basins. The company's Completion Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services to enhance production of oil and natural gas from formations with low permeability and restricted flow of hydrocarbons; wireline services; and perforating, pumpdown, pipe recovery, pressure pumping, and wellsite make-up and pressure testing services.

