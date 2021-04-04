Analysts Anticipate Potbelly Co. (NASDAQ:PBPB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $77.05 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Potbelly Co. (NASDAQ:PBPB) will post sales of $77.05 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Potbelly’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $75.40 million to $78.70 million. Potbelly reported sales of $87.59 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 12%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Potbelly will report full-year sales of $338.70 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $338.50 million to $338.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $379.00 million, with estimates ranging from $374.90 million to $383.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Potbelly.

Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.17). Potbelly had a negative net margin of 15.81% and a negative return on equity of 71.11%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Potbelly from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th.

Shares of PBPB opened at $6.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Potbelly has a 1 year low of $1.78 and a 1 year high of $6.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.71. The firm has a market cap of $177.32 million, a P/E ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.60.

In related news, CFO Steven Cirulis sold 9,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.82, for a total value of $52,438.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 263,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,532,289.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert D. Wright sold 132,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.58, for a total transaction of $737,391.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 738,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,120,299.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 159,167 shares of company stock valued at $892,219. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Potbelly in the fourth quarter valued at $2,608,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Potbelly by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 569,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,506,000 after buying an additional 3,357 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Potbelly by 56.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 283,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after buying an additional 102,414 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Potbelly by 9.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 275,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after buying an additional 22,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Potbelly by 41.0% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 271,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after buying an additional 79,025 shares during the last quarter. 45.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Potbelly Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Potbelly Sandwich Works sandwich shops in the United States. The company offers toasty warm sandwiches, salads, soups, chili, sides, desserts, breakfast sandwiches, and steel cut oatmeal. As of February 25, 2020, the company operated approximately 400 shops in the United States; and approximately 40 franchisees operated shops in the United States.

