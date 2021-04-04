Analysts Anticipate Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $108.77 Million

Brokerages expect that Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) will announce $108.77 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Teekay Tankers’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $143.03 million and the lowest is $74.50 million. Teekay Tankers posted sales of $222.66 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 51.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Teekay Tankers will report full-year sales of $426.93 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $323.20 million to $530.66 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $532.19 million, with estimates ranging from $436.00 million to $628.38 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Teekay Tankers.

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The shipping company reported ($1.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by ($0.21). Teekay Tankers had a return on equity of 24.97% and a net margin of 21.05%. The business had revenue of $69.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.98 million.

TNK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Teekay Tankers from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Teekay Tankers in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Teekay Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.80.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in Teekay Tankers during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,557,000. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in Teekay Tankers during the 3rd quarter valued at about $108,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Teekay Tankers by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 164,343 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after buying an additional 12,986 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Teekay Tankers during the 4th quarter valued at about $171,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Teekay Tankers by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 102,230 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after buying an additional 16,608 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TNK opened at $14.24 on Friday. Teekay Tankers has a 52 week low of $8.90 and a 52 week high of $26.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $479.25 million, a P/E ratio of 2.16, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

About Teekay Tankers

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. It operates through two segments, Tanker and Ship-to-ship Transfer (STS). The company offers voyage and time charter services; and offshore STS transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products, as well as liquid gases and various other products.

