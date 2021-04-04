Analysts Anticipate Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB) Will Post Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB) will announce earnings of $0.17 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Western New England Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.16 and the highest is $0.17. Western New England Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.08 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 112.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Western New England Bancorp will report full year earnings of $0.58 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.63. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.68. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Western New England Bancorp.

Get Western New England Bancorp alerts:

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $21.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.70 million. Western New England Bancorp had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 4.67%.

WNEB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Western New England Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Western New England Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Western New England Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Western New England Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.17.

In related news, SVP Allen J. Miles III acquired 6,558 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.73 per share, for a total transaction of $50,693.34. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 8,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,610.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Western New England Bancorp by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,267,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,625,000 after purchasing an additional 85,907 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Western New England Bancorp by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 350,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,416,000 after buying an additional 56,513 shares during the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 68.7% in the fourth quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 188,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,301,000 after buying an additional 76,906 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 139.0% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 70,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 41,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 147,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after buying an additional 44,067 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WNEB stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.50. 121,205 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,677. Western New England Bancorp has a 1 year low of $4.61 and a 1 year high of $9.24. The firm has a market cap of $213.38 million, a PE ratio of 20.73 and a beta of 0.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Western New England Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 39.22%.

About Western New England Bancorp

Western New England Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including checking, savings, business and municipal savings, money market and business sweep, and individual retirement accounts; time deposits; term certificates of deposit; and interest on lawyers trust accounts.

Recommended Story: What is an inverted yield curve?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Western New England Bancorp (WNEB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Western New England Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western New England Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.