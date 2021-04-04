Analysts Expect Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.53 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI) will report sales of $7.53 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $7.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $8.06 million. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment posted sales of $7.96 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment will report full year sales of $29.39 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $26.00 million to $32.78 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $26.15 million, with estimates ranging from $26.00 million to $26.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment had a positive return on equity of 17.29% and a negative net margin of 78.10%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.10.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 81.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,267 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 75.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 21,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 9,140 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 21,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 5,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $225,000. 45.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CHMI opened at $9.54 on Friday. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a fifty-two week low of $2.76 and a fifty-two week high of $11.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.91 and a 200-day moving average of $9.43. The company has a market capitalization of $163.07 million, a PE ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 1.14.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s payout ratio is 53.73%.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Company Profile

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, a residential real estate finance company, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. The company operates through Investments in RMBS, Investments in Servicing Related Assets, and All Other segments. It manages a portfolio of servicing related assets, residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and invest in prime residential mortgage loans, as well as other residential mortgage assets.

