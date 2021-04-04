Analysts Expect Coca-Cola European Partners plc (NYSE:CCEP) Will Post Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Coca-Cola European Partners plc (NYSE:CCEP) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.11 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Coca-Cola European Partners’ earnings. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Coca-Cola European Partners will report full-year earnings of $2.84 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $3.43. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.52 to $3.63. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Coca-Cola European Partners.

Get Coca-Cola European Partners alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CCEP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a report on Friday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Societe Generale lowered shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $47.45 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a research report on Monday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Coca-Cola European Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.63.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its position in Coca-Cola European Partners by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 13,382,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,840,000 after buying an additional 247,286 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Coca-Cola European Partners by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,874,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,881,000 after buying an additional 583,137 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in Coca-Cola European Partners by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,325,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,301,000 after buying an additional 1,219,156 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola European Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,065,000. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola European Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,646,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCEP stock traded down $1.06 on Friday, reaching $51.10. The stock had a trading volume of 528,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,035,774. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06 and a beta of 0.78. Coca-Cola European Partners has a 12 month low of $34.02 and a 12 month high of $54.55.

About Coca-Cola European Partners

Coca-Cola European Partners plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers flavors, mixers, and energy drinks; waters, flavored water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

Recommended Story: Buy-Side Analysts

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Coca-Cola European Partners (CCEP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola European Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola European Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.