Analysts Expect Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $10.97 Billion

Apr 4th, 2021


Analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) will post sales of $10.97 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Energy Transfer’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $12.48 billion and the lowest is $9.46 billion. Energy Transfer posted sales of $11.63 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Energy Transfer will report full-year sales of $45.08 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $39.02 billion to $51.84 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $46.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $40.55 billion to $53.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Energy Transfer.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.07). Energy Transfer had a positive return on equity of 8.23% and a negative net margin of 0.64%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ET shares. Morgan Stanley raised Energy Transfer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Barclays raised Energy Transfer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler raised Energy Transfer from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Energy Transfer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.92.

Shares of ET opened at $7.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.50 and a beta of 2.54. Energy Transfer has a twelve month low of $4.98 and a twelve month high of $9.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.58.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.1525 per share. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is currently 42.07%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,769,242 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $214,874,000 after buying an additional 7,869,487 shares during the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Energy Transfer by 10.2% during the first quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 26,072,781 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $200,239,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420,309 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,556,962 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,342,000 after acquiring an additional 267,068 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 5,030,958 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,091,000 after purchasing an additional 779,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 103.7% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,073,867 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $18,996,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564,920 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.42% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,500 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

