Analysts Expect Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) to Post -$0.04 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Apr 4th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Equities analysts predict that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) will report earnings per share of ($0.04) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Hilton Grand Vacations’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.07 and the lowest is ($0.10). Hilton Grand Vacations posted earnings per share of $0.40 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 110%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Hilton Grand Vacations will report full-year earnings of $1.24 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.93 to $1.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.42 to $3.27. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Hilton Grand Vacations.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.70. The business had revenue of $212.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.43 million. Hilton Grand Vacations had a return on equity of 6.06% and a net margin of 2.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 54.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on HGV shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hilton Grand Vacations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Hilton Grand Vacations from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on Hilton Grand Vacations from $36.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hilton Grand Vacations presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.40.

Shares of HGV stock opened at $38.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 7.24 and a quick ratio of 4.80. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.71 and a beta of 2.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.20. Hilton Grand Vacations has a 1-year low of $12.79 and a 1-year high of $42.94.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the 4th quarter worth $147,000. Institutional investors own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Grand Vacations Company Profile

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals (VOIs); manages resorts; operates a points-based vacation club; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

Featured Story: How to track put option volume

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hilton Grand Vacations (HGV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV)

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.