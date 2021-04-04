Analysts Expect Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) to Post -$0.04 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) will report earnings per share of ($0.04) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Hilton Grand Vacations’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.07 and the lowest is ($0.10). Hilton Grand Vacations posted earnings per share of $0.40 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 110%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Hilton Grand Vacations will report full-year earnings of $1.24 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.93 to $1.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.42 to $3.27. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Hilton Grand Vacations.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.70. The business had revenue of $212.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.43 million. Hilton Grand Vacations had a return on equity of 6.06% and a net margin of 2.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 54.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on HGV shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hilton Grand Vacations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Hilton Grand Vacations from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on Hilton Grand Vacations from $36.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hilton Grand Vacations presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.40.

Shares of HGV stock opened at $38.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 7.24 and a quick ratio of 4.80. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.71 and a beta of 2.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.20. Hilton Grand Vacations has a 1-year low of $12.79 and a 1-year high of $42.94.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the 4th quarter worth $147,000. Institutional investors own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Grand Vacations Company Profile

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals (VOIs); manages resorts; operates a points-based vacation club; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

