Analysts Expect Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) to Post $0.20 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) will report $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Hostess Brands’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.17 and the highest is $0.23. Hostess Brands posted earnings of $0.14 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 42.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hostess Brands will report full-year earnings of $0.85 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $0.89. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $0.96. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Hostess Brands.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 6.43%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TWNK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Hostess Brands from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Hostess Brands from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on Hostess Brands in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hostess Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.57.

Shares of TWNK traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.52. 1,125,451 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,707,367. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Hostess Brands has a fifty-two week low of $10.12 and a fifty-two week high of $16.18. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.04 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.88 and its 200 day moving average is $13.95.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TWNK. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 231,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,385,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the period. Palouse Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Hostess Brands by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC increased its position in Hostess Brands by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 43,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 153.9% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the period.

Hostess Brands Company Profile

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes snack products in the United States. The company provides a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, cookies, snack pies, sweet baked goods, wafers, bread and buns, frozen retail products, danishes, honey buns, coffee cakes, and sugar-free products.

