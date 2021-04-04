Analysts Expect IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX) Will Post Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX) will report $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for IBEX’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.16 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.28. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that IBEX will report full-year earnings of $1.03 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.14. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.33 to $1.48. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow IBEX.

Get IBEX alerts:

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.07.

IBEX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IBEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of IBEX from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.38.

IBEX stock opened at $22.74 on Friday. IBEX has a 1-year low of $9.27 and a 1-year high of $24.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.51. The firm has a market cap of $418.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.07.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBEX. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of IBEX by 95.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of IBEX during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of IBEX during the third quarter worth about $74,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of IBEX during the third quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in IBEX in the fourth quarter worth about $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.24% of the company’s stock.

IBEX Company Profile

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides ibex Connect, a customer engagement solution comprises customer service, technical support, and other value-added outsourced back office services through voice, email, chat, SMS, social media and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that offers search, social, and display advertising capabilities; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a comprehensive suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor and manage its clients' customer experience.

Recommended Story: Balance Sheet

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IBEX (IBEX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IBEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IBEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.