Analysts Expect International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) to Post -$0.54 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) will post ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for International Seaways’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.77) and the highest is ($0.40). International Seaways reported earnings of $1.49 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 136.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that International Seaways will report full-year earnings of ($0.76) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.55) to ($0.23). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.67 to $2.64. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow International Seaways.

Get International Seaways alerts:

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The transportation company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.29). International Seaways had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 26.02%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on INSW. Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Seaways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. HC Wainwright began coverage on International Seaways in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on International Seaways from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.71.

Shares of International Seaways stock opened at $19.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $534.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.40 and its 200-day moving average is $17.15. International Seaways has a one year low of $12.44 and a one year high of $29.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. International Seaways’s payout ratio is presently 39.34%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its holdings in International Seaways by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,188,718 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,742,000 after acquiring an additional 448,393 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in International Seaways by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,853,892 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,274,000 after acquiring an additional 78,623 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in International Seaways by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,560,952 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,490,000 after acquiring an additional 250,695 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in International Seaways by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,337,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $21,840,000 after acquiring an additional 49,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in International Seaways by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 299,726 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,895,000 after buying an additional 17,130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

International Seaways Company Profile

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the International Flag trade. It operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of March 12, 2021, the company owned and operated a fleet of 36 vessels, including 11 very large crude carriers, 2 Suezmaxes, 4 Aframaxes/LR2s, 13 Panamaxes/LR1s, and 4 medium range tankers, as well as had ownership interests in two floating storage and offloading service vessels.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on International Seaways (INSW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for International Seaways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Seaways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.