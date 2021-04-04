Analysts Expect Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $82.12 Million

Equities analysts expect that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) will report $82.12 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $85.23 million and the lowest is $79.00 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $79.94 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $388.85 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $384.65 million to $396.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $419.89 million, with estimates ranging from $418.88 million to $420.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $116.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.50 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 27.77% and a negative return on equity of 240.80%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on IRWD shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.17.

In related news, Director Alexander J. Denner acquired 75,000 shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.54 per share, for a total transaction of $790,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexander J. Denner acquired 344,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.60 per share, with a total value of $3,311,040.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 37,844 shares in the company, valued at $363,302.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 1,600,000 shares of company stock valued at $15,552,210. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 173.1% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,730 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Draper Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $133,000.

IRWD opened at $10.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.37 and a 200 day moving average of $10.69. The company has a current ratio of 13.17, a quick ratio of 13.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.91. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $8.63 and a 12 month high of $12.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 1.46.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and Mexico, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European Union.

