Analysts Expect Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $152.84 Million

Analysts expect Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) to announce $152.84 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Madison Square Garden Sports’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $140.80 million and the highest is $158.90 million. Madison Square Garden Sports reported sales of $423.96 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 63.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Sports will report full year sales of $367.96 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $354.50 million to $377.39 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $747.20 million, with estimates ranging from $725.80 million to $771.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Madison Square Garden Sports.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($1.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.46) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $28.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 95.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have commented on MSGS shares. Barclays began coverage on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $224.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Madison Square Garden Sports from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Macquarie raised their target price on Madison Square Garden Sports from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Madison Square Garden Sports presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.89.

Shares of NYSE:MSGS opened at $183.03 on Friday. Madison Square Garden Sports has a twelve month low of $140.15 and a twelve month high of $251.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $190.66 and its 200-day moving average is $179.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.65 and a beta of 1.00.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Silver Lake Group L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the 4th quarter worth $349,783,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports in the fourth quarter worth about $187,090,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports in the fourth quarter worth about $165,684,000. Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports in the fourth quarter valued at about $157,685,000. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $129,657,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.34% of the company’s stock.

Madison Square Garden Sports Company Profile

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company. Its portfolio of assets include the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA), and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League; two development league teams, including the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League, and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League; Knicks Gaming, an esports franchise; and esports teams.

