Analysts Expect Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $85.16 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) will report sales of $85.16 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Nevro’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $86.00 million and the lowest is $84.50 million. Nevro reported sales of $87.47 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nevro will report full-year sales of $442.85 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $438.60 million to $449.25 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $515.47 million, with estimates ranging from $500.00 million to $526.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Nevro.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.12. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 30.25% and a negative net margin of 24.46%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NVRO shares. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Nevro from $203.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist lifted their price objective on Nevro from $175.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Nevro from $177.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Nevro from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Nevro in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nevro has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $181.38.

In other news, insider Niamh Louise Pellegrini sold 750 shares of Nevro stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.55, for a total transaction of $136,912.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,250 shares of company stock worth $375,323. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NVRO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nevro during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,525,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Nevro by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,582 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Nevro by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 35,533 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Nevro by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 19,781 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,756,000 after purchasing an additional 3,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleark Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nevro by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 78,380 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,918,000 after purchasing an additional 11,947 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:NVRO opened at $141.92 on Friday. Nevro has a 1-year low of $82.96 and a 1-year high of $188.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $156.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.32. The company has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of -52.18 and a beta of 1.02.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia systems.

