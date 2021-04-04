Analysts Expect NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) to Post $0.60 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) will report $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for NexPoint Residential Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.59 to $0.61. NexPoint Residential Trust reported earnings per share of $0.59 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NexPoint Residential Trust will report full year earnings of $2.52 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.51 to $2.53. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $2.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for NexPoint Residential Trust.

Get NexPoint Residential Trust alerts:

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.03. NexPoint Residential Trust had a net margin of 17.17% and a return on equity of 8.95%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut NexPoint Residential Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th.

NXRT stock traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,997. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.28 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.22. NexPoint Residential Trust has a 1 year low of $21.06 and a 1 year high of $47.23.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.3413 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This is a positive change from NexPoint Residential Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. NexPoint Residential Trust’s payout ratio is presently 62.27%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NXRT. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in the fourth quarter worth $585,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 423.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 260,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,175,000 after purchasing an additional 210,474 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in NexPoint Residential Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $262,000. 79.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NexPoint Residential Trust Company Profile

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

Recommended Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NexPoint Residential Trust (NXRT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.