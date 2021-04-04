Analysts Expect Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $390.00 Million

Brokerages predict that Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) will announce $390.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Phillips 66 Partners’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $387.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $393.00 million. Phillips 66 Partners posted sales of $404.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, April 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Phillips 66 Partners will report full-year sales of $1.63 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.61 billion to $1.64 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.66 billion to $1.73 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Phillips 66 Partners.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.47). Phillips 66 Partners had a return on equity of 41.31% and a net margin of 56.75%. The company had revenue of $390.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on PSXP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Phillips 66 Partners in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 target price (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Phillips 66 Partners in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Phillips 66 Partners in a report on Monday, February 1st. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Phillips 66 Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.18.

In other Phillips 66 Partners news, Director Mark Haney purchased 1,445 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.05 per share, with a total value of $43,422.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,474 shares in the company, valued at $975,843.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. American Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Phillips 66 Partners by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. American Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Phillips 66 Partners by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 45,846 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 22.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PSXP stock opened at $33.18 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.92 and a 200-day moving average of $26.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Phillips 66 Partners has a 12-month low of $21.28 and a 12-month high of $48.51. The company has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.13.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th were given a dividend of $0.875 per share. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.55%. This is a positive change from Phillips 66 Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. Phillips 66 Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.59%.

About Phillips 66 Partners

Phillips 66 Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream assets. It offers transportation, terminaling, processing, stevedoring, storage, and fractionation of crude oil, refined petroleum products, and natural gas liquids. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

