Analysts Expect Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.64 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) to report earnings per share of $0.64 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Resideo Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.75. Resideo Technologies reported earnings per share of $0.24 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 166.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Resideo Technologies will report full-year earnings of $2.72 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.53 to $3.00. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.78 to $3.26. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Resideo Technologies.

Get Resideo Technologies alerts:

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.35). Resideo Technologies had a positive return on equity of 11.12% and a negative net margin of 0.64%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Resideo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 5th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Resideo Technologies in a report on Monday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised Resideo Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Bank of America lowered Resideo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on Resideo Technologies in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Resideo Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

Shares of REZI opened at $29.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.85 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.17. Resideo Technologies has a one year low of $3.72 and a one year high of $31.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.97 and its 200-day moving average is $20.41.

In related news, EVP Jeannine J. Lane sold 8,162 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total value of $240,860.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $702,160.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert B. Aarnes sold 4,267 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.48, for a total value of $117,257.16. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Resideo Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Resideo Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 172.9% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 2,393 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Resideo Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Resideo Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $166,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

Resideo Technologies Company Profile

Resideo Technologies, Inc provides critical comfort, thermal, and security solutions primarily in residential environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution. It offers home products, services, and technologies, including temperature and humidity control, water, air, and software solutions; and residential thermal solutions, such as boiler products, storage gas water heating solutions, ducted solutions, and thermal adjacency solutions.

Further Reading: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Resideo Technologies (REZI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Resideo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resideo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.