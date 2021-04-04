Analysts Expect Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) to Announce $0.04 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) will announce $0.04 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Under Armour’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.07 and the lowest is $0.03. Under Armour reported earnings of ($0.34) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 111.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Under Armour will report full-year earnings of $0.18 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.52. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Under Armour.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Under Armour had a negative return on equity of 7.96% and a negative net margin of 16.60%. Under Armour’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on UAA shares. UBS Group upped their price target on Under Armour from $10.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Under Armour from $13.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Under Armour from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Piper Sandler raised Under Armour from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Argus downgraded Under Armour from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.88.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 89.1% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 64,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 30,398 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Under Armour during the fourth quarter valued at $2,594,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Under Armour by 2,112.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 193,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,325,000 after purchasing an additional 184,921 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in Under Armour by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 145,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,501,000 after purchasing an additional 4,386 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in Under Armour during the fourth quarter valued at $758,000. 36.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE UAA traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.97. The company had a trading volume of 4,350,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,531,087. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.49. Under Armour has a 12 month low of $7.15 and a 12 month high of $24.39. The stock has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.40, a PEG ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

