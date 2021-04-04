Analyzing AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) and Falcon Capital Acquisition (NASDAQ:FCAC)

AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) and Falcon Capital Acquisition (NASDAQ:FCAC) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares AgroFresh Solutions and Falcon Capital Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AgroFresh Solutions -42.77% -1.26% -0.50% Falcon Capital Acquisition N/A N/A N/A

This is a summary of recent recommendations for AgroFresh Solutions and Falcon Capital Acquisition, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AgroFresh Solutions 0 2 1 0 2.33 Falcon Capital Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

AgroFresh Solutions presently has a consensus price target of $4.83, suggesting a potential upside of 130.16%. Given AgroFresh Solutions’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe AgroFresh Solutions is more favorable than Falcon Capital Acquisition.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares AgroFresh Solutions and Falcon Capital Acquisition’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AgroFresh Solutions $170.07 million 0.65 -$60.83 million ($0.28) -7.50 Falcon Capital Acquisition N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Falcon Capital Acquisition has lower revenue, but higher earnings than AgroFresh Solutions.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

73.0% of AgroFresh Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of AgroFresh Solutions shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

AgroFresh Solutions beats Falcon Capital Acquisition on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

AgroFresh Solutions Company Profile

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. provides science-based solutions, data-driven technologies, and services to enhance the quality and extend the shelf life of fresh produce. It offers solutions in various fresh produce categories, including apples, bananas, cherries, citrus, and pears, as well as avocados, kiwifruits, melons, ornamentals, peaches and nectarines, plums, tomatoes, and others. The company supports growers, packers, and retailers by providing post-harvest solutions across the industry to enhance crop values while conserving planet's resources and reducing food waste. The company's flagship product is the SmartFresh system that regulates the post-harvest ripening effects of ethylene to preserve the texture, firmness, taste, and appearance of produce during storage, transportation, and retail display. It also provides Harvista technology for use in pre-harvest management of pome fruit, apples, pears, cherries, and blueberries. In addition, the company is developing RipeLock, a packaging- based freshness technology solution for fruits and vegetables; FreshCloud, a suite of monitoring and screening solutions; and LandSpring, a 1-Methylcyclopropene technology targeted to transplanted vegetable seedlings. It operates in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, as well as Latin America and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Boulevard Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. in July 2015. AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Falcon Capital Acquisition Company Profile

Falcon Capital Acquisition Corp. intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

