Analyzing AIA Group (OTCMKTS:AAGIY) & Citizens (NYSE:CIA)

Citizens (NYSE:CIA) and AIA Group (OTCMKTS:AAGIY) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

Citizens has a beta of 0.32, suggesting that its stock price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AIA Group has a beta of 0.76, suggesting that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Citizens and AIA Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Citizens -3.11% 0.67% 0.10% AIA Group N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Citizens and AIA Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Citizens $250.54 million 1.19 -$1.37 million N/A N/A AIA Group $47.24 billion 3.15 $6.65 billion N/A N/A

AIA Group has higher revenue and earnings than Citizens.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Citizens and AIA Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Citizens 0 0 2 0 3.00 AIA Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Citizens currently has a consensus target price of $3.50, suggesting a potential downside of 40.48%. Given Citizens’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Citizens is more favorable than AIA Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

23.3% of Citizens shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.4% of AIA Group shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Citizens shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Citizens beats AIA Group on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Citizens

Citizens, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Life Insurance and Home Service Insurance. The Life Insurance segment issues ordinary whole life insurance and endowment policies in the United States dollar-denominated amounts to foreign residents in approximately 20 countries through 1,000 independent marketing consultants, as well as through independent marketing firms and consultants throughout the United States. It also provides health insurance policies. The Home Service Insurance segment offers pre-need and final expense ordinary life insurance, and annuities to middle and lower income individuals primarily in Louisiana, Mississippi, and Arkansas. It provides its products and services through funeral homes and independent agents, as well as through a home service marketing distribution system. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About AIA Group

AIA Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services. The company offers life, medical, accident protection, critical illness protection, and disability income protection insurance products, as well as savings plans for individuals; and employee benefit, Asia benefits network, credit insurance, and retirement solutions for businesses. It also distributes investment and other financial services products. The company distributes its products and services through agents; distribution partners; other intermediated channels, including independent financial advisers, brokers, private banks, and specialist advisers; and direct channel. It operates in Hong Kong, Macau, Thailand, Singapore, Brunei, Malaysia, China, Korea, Australia, New Zealand, Cambodia, Indonesia, Myanmar, the Philippines, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Taiwan, Vietnam, and India. AIA Group Limited was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong.

