Analyzing Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) and Iota Communications (OTCMKTS:IOTC)

Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) and Iota Communications (OTCMKTS:IOTC) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Rimini Street and Iota Communications, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rimini Street 0 0 4 0 3.00 Iota Communications 0 0 0 0 N/A

Rimini Street currently has a consensus target price of $12.25, suggesting a potential upside of 35.96%. Given Rimini Street’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Rimini Street is more favorable than Iota Communications.

Volatility & Risk

Rimini Street has a beta of 0.76, meaning that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Iota Communications has a beta of 0.7, meaning that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

51.2% of Rimini Street shares are held by institutional investors. 61.1% of Rimini Street shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.2% of Iota Communications shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Rimini Street and Iota Communications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rimini Street -1.32% -9.70% 10.30% Iota Communications N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Rimini Street and Iota Communications’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rimini Street $281.05 million 2.47 $17.53 million $0.25 36.04 Iota Communications $2.31 million 39.17 -$56.78 million N/A N/A

Rimini Street has higher revenue and earnings than Iota Communications.

Summary

Rimini Street beats Iota Communications on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rimini Street

Rimini Street, Inc. provides enterprise software products, services, and support for various industries. The company offers software support services for Oracle and SAP enterprise software products. It sells its solutions primarily through direct sales organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and the Asia-Pacific. Rimini Street, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About Iota Communications

Iota Communications, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a wireless network carrier and software-as-a-service company. The company operates through four segments: Iota Networks, Iota Commercial Solutions, Iota Communications, and Iota Holdings. It provides Internet of Things (IoT) solutions that optimize energy efficiency, sustainability and operations for businesses and commercial facilities. The company also provides network hosting services; and BrightAI, an analytic platform that gathers data from end point devices such as sensors and thermostats using wireless connectivity and produces analysis reports to reflect useful information on energy consumption, as well as solar energy system installation services and LED lighting retrofit. In addition, it provides turn-key services to its commercial customers; and energy management, asset tracking, and predicative maintenance. The company was formerly known as Solbright Group, Inc. and changed its name to Iota Communications, Inc. in November 2018. Iota Communications, Inc. is based in New Hope, Pennsylvania.

