AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.71 Per Share

Analysts expect AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) to announce earnings of ($0.71) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for AnaptysBio’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.97) and the highest is ($0.59). AnaptysBio reported earnings per share of ($0.30) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 136.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.74).

Several analysts have issued reports on ANAB shares. Truist raised AnaptysBio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AnaptysBio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Truist Securities raised shares of AnaptysBio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of AnaptysBio from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of AnaptysBio in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.63.

In other AnaptysBio news, COO Eric J. Loumeau sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc acquired 29,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.48 per share, for a total transaction of $751,660.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 13.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cutler Group LP boosted its holdings in AnaptysBio by 357.4% in the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 2,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in AnaptysBio during the 1st quarter worth $110,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in AnaptysBio by 60.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,086 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,681 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AnaptysBio during the 3rd quarter worth $284,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of AnaptysBio in the third quarter worth $302,000.

ANAB traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.79. The company had a trading volume of 245,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 576,929. The company has a market capitalization of $596.31 million, a PE ratio of -8.04 and a beta of 0.15. AnaptysBio has a one year low of $13.06 and a one year high of $35.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.11.

AnaptysBio Company Profile

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapeutic product candidates for inflammation and immuno-oncology indications. The company's products include Imsidolimab, an IL-36R antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor for the treatment of various dermatological inflammatory diseases; ANB030, an anti-PD-1 agonist antibody program designed to augment PD-1 signaling through ANB030 treatment to suppress T-cell driven human inflammatory diseases; and ANB032, an anti-BTLA modulator antibody applicable to human inflammatory diseases associated with lymphoid and myeloid immune cell dysregulation.

