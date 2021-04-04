Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its position in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 102,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,713 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust were worth $1,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $583,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 126,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after buying an additional 12,518 shares during the period. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,057,000.

In other news, insider Michael Fierman sold 15,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total value of $258,779.08.

Shares of FINS stock opened at $17.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.03. Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust has a fifty-two week low of $15.48 and a fifty-two week high of $18.00.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.108 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.40%.

