AnRKey X Reaches Market Cap of $26.62 Million ($ANRX)

AnRKey X (CURRENCY:$ANRX) traded 20.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. AnRKey X has a market capitalization of $26.62 million and approximately $2.00 million worth of AnRKey X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, AnRKey X has traded down 11.5% against the U.S. dollar. One AnRKey X token can now be bought for about $0.34 or 0.00000585 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001710 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44.14 or 0.00075353 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $183.15 or 0.00312685 BTC.
- Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00006682 BTC.
- Neo (NEO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $54.02 or 0.00092232 BTC.
- Kusama (KSM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $448.40 or 0.00765526 BTC.
- KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.
- PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.80 or 0.00028678 BTC.
- THORChain (RUNE) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.34 or 0.00017648 BTC.
