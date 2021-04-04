AntiMatter Price Down 20.7% This Week (MATTER)

AntiMatter (CURRENCY:MATTER) traded down 8.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. One AntiMatter coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.61 or 0.00006164 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. AntiMatter has a total market capitalization of $33.92 million and $3.42 million worth of AntiMatter was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, AntiMatter has traded 20.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001711 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.95 or 0.00075054 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001049 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $183.11 or 0.00312703 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00006469 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.19 or 0.00092547 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $448.98 or 0.00766726 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.82 or 0.00028716 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $58,379.66 or 0.99695844 BTC.

About AntiMatter

AntiMatter’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,396,333 coins. AntiMatter’s official Twitter account is @antimatterdefi

AntiMatter Coin Trading

