Anyswap Trading Down 1.5% This Week (ANY)

Anyswap (CURRENCY:ANY) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. During the last seven days, Anyswap has traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar. Anyswap has a total market cap of $51.47 million and $292,099.00 worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Anyswap token can now be bought for approximately $2.76 or 0.00004712 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001711 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.93 or 0.00074955 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001083 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $184.45 or 0.00314745 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00006579 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.21 or 0.00092505 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $446.92 or 0.00762611 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.84 or 0.00028729 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.34 or 0.00017639 BTC.

Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,639,320 tokens. Anyswap’s official message board is medium.com/@anyswap . Anyswap’s official website is anyswap.exchange/dashboard

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anyswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Anyswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Anyswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

