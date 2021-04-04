Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Bought by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 12.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,461 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in AON were worth $17,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in AON in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in AON in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AON by 48.7% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AON during the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AON in the fourth quarter valued at $87,000. 95.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AON stock opened at $231.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Aon plc has a 1-year low of $151.04 and a 1-year high of $235.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $228.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $211.05. The firm has a market cap of $52.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.91 and a beta of 0.83.

AON (NYSE:AON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.16. AON had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 16.56%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Aon plc will post 9.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. AON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.07%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on AON in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $231.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of AON from $219.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of AON from $196.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of AON from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.46.

About AON

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

