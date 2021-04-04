Apache Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Apache Co. (NASDAQ:APA) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.53.

APA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist lowered shares of Apache from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays upgraded shares of Apache from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Apache from $16.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Apache from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Truist Securities downgraded shares of Apache from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th.

Shares of APA stock opened at $18.85 on Friday. Apache has a 1 year low of $4.31 and a 1 year high of $23.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 4.87.

Apache (NASDAQ:APA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. Apache had a negative net margin of 162.10% and a negative return on equity of 48.58%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Apache will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 21st. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%.

In related news, CFO Stephen J. Riney sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total transaction of $678,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 106,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,059,473.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Juliet S. Ellis purchased 4,545 shares of Apache stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.05 per share, for a total transaction of $100,217.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,045 shares in the company, valued at $177,392.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in APA. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in Apache by 1,871.8% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,964,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,064,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814,003 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Apache by 96.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,959,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449,472 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Apache during the 4th quarter worth about $20,567,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Apache by 463.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,396,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Apache by 152.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,292,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,376,000 after purchasing an additional 779,980 shares during the last quarter. 82.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It holds onshore conventional assets in Egypt's Western desert; and offshore assets in the North Sea region, including the United Kingdom. The company also has an offshore exploration program in Suriname.

