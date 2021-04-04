API3 Trading 46.7% Higher This Week (API3)

API3 (CURRENCY:API3) traded 15.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. API3 has a total market capitalization of $128.43 million and approximately $31.37 million worth of API3 was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, API3 has traded 46.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One API3 token can now be bought for approximately $9.27 or 0.00015813 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001709 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.34 or 0.00075594 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001090 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $181.54 or 0.00309525 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00006473 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $54.13 or 0.00092298 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $442.25 or 0.00754016 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.81 or 0.00018429 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.75 or 0.00028562 BTC.

API3 Token Profile

API3’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,847,549 tokens. API3’s official website is api3.org . API3’s official Twitter account is @API3DAO . API3’s official message board is medium.com/api3

API3 Token Trading

