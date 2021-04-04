APIX (APIX) Trading Up 45.6% Over Last Week

APIX (CURRENCY:APIX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 4th. One APIX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000286 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. APIX has a market capitalization of $20.17 million and approximately $3.48 million worth of APIX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, APIX has traded up 45.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get APIX alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.30 or 0.00053506 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.69 or 0.00019985 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00004461 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $401.36 or 0.00686144 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001713 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.36 or 0.00070713 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001718 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.21 or 0.00027713 BTC.

APIX Coin Profile

APIX is a coin. It launched on October 8th, 2019. APIX’s total supply is 204,047,845 coins and its circulating supply is 120,644,138 coins. APIX’s official Twitter account is @Apis11Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . APIX’s official message board is medium.com/apisplatform . APIX’s official website is apisplatform.io

According to CryptoCompare, “APIS platform aims to encourage users to join its network by lowering the entry boundary of the Blockchain incentive system. Users can join the system with ease, transparently, with high network security. Along with its own APIS Blockchain network, APIS supports other Masternode, PoS, DPoS projects to provide various options to users and chance for network growth to project teams. “

Buying and Selling APIX

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as APIX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire APIX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy APIX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for APIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for APIX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.