apM Coin (APM) Tops 1-Day Volume of $5.18 Million

apM Coin (CURRENCY:APM) traded up 25.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 4th. apM Coin has a market cap of $23.79 million and approximately $5.18 million worth of apM Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, apM Coin has traded up 79% against the US dollar. One apM Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0658 or 0.00000112 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get apM Coin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.85 or 0.00052665 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.85 or 0.00020227 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00004649 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $405.30 or 0.00691941 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 21.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001710 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.43 or 0.00070737 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001715 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.38 or 0.00027962 BTC.

apM Coin Coin Profile

apM Coin (CRYPTO:APM) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 15th, 2019. apM Coin’s total supply is 1,812,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 361,875,000 coins. apM Coin’s official Twitter account is @apmcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . apM Coin’s official message board is medium.com/apmcoin . The official website for apM Coin is apm-coin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “apM Coin project is planning to build a blockchain-applied customer reward platform as the project recognizes benefits that technology can bring to the market: thousands of B2B business transactions occur at the same time; as the majority of customers are global buyers from China, Taiwan, and South East Asia in particular, the market has a strong possibility to cooperate with other industry including lodging, transportation, logistics service providers; the market is growing with the 6 rises of K-culture. Through this platform, the project aims to efficiently collect dispersed customer data of the Dongdaemun fashion market; provide quick and effective customer services that meet the needs of users; and develop an efficient and secure digital payment system by developing customer rewards as a payment method optimized for the wholesale fashion market. “

apM Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as apM Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire apM Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase apM Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for apM Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for apM Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.