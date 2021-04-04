Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) by 31.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 705,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 323,305 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Apollo Global Management worth $34,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in APO. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 3,305.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,432,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,361,514 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Apollo Global Management by 1,253.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,171,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,391,000 after buying an additional 1,085,121 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Apollo Global Management by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 8,136,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $398,538,000 after buying an additional 1,015,878 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management in the 4th quarter valued at $39,498,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Apollo Global Management by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 588,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,613,000 after buying an additional 186,658 shares during the last quarter. 71.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Tiger Global Management Llc bought 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $47.22 per share, with a total value of $47,220,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Martin Kelly sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $140,028.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,313,928 shares of company stock valued at $67,269,864 in the last three months. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apollo Global Management stock opened at $48.01 on Friday. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.29 and a 52 week high of $55.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion, a PE ratio of -57.15, a P/E/G ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.62.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $519.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. Apollo Global Management’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This is an increase from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.00%. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is presently 88.56%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on APO. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

