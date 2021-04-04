AppCoins (APPC) Price Reaches $0.16 on Major Exchanges

AppCoins (CURRENCY:APPC) traded 5.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 4th. AppCoins has a market cap of $39.46 million and $1.08 million worth of AppCoins was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AppCoins token can currently be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000275 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, AppCoins has traded up 11.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.75 or 0.00052592 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.75 or 0.00020100 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00004599 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $405.01 or 0.00692667 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001715 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.43 or 0.00070848 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001720 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.30 or 0.00027884 BTC.

About AppCoins

APPC is a token. Its genesis date was November 6th, 2017. AppCoins’ total supply is 245,340,547 tokens and its circulating supply is 245,340,546 tokens. AppCoins’ official Twitter account is @AppCoinsProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . AppCoins’ official website is appcoins.io . The Reddit community for AppCoins is /r/AppcoinsProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling AppCoins

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AppCoins directly using U.S. dollars.

