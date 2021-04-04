AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) Shares Acquired by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) by 35.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,513 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,356 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.06% of AppFolio worth $3,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 83.0% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 183 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in AppFolio in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in AppFolio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in AppFolio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in AppFolio by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 287 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. 40.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AppFolio alerts:

AppFolio stock opened at $143.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 31.22 and a beta of 1.17. AppFolio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.00 and a 12 month high of $186.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.91.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The software maker reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.08). AppFolio had a net margin of 53.56% and a return on equity of 95.27%. Equities analysts forecast that AppFolio, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on APPF shares. TheStreet downgraded AppFolio from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Stephens started coverage on AppFolio in a report on Monday, January 25th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AppFolio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on AppFolio from $110.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $145.50.

In related news, CFO Ida Kathleen Kane sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total transaction of $700,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Janet Kerr sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.72, for a total value of $55,202.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,350 shares of company stock valued at $10,150,552 over the last quarter. 41.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About AppFolio

AppFolio, Inc provides industry-specific cloud-based business software solutions, services, and data analytics for the real estate and legal markets. The company offers AppFolio Property Manager, a cloud-based software solution for the real estate market that provides property managers of various sizes and tools and services designed to streamline their property management businesses; and AppFolio Investment Management, a cloud-based software solution for real estate investment managers of various sizes tools and services designed to streamline their real estate investment management businesses.

Read More: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APPF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF).

Receive News & Ratings for AppFolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppFolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.