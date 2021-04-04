Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Holdings Boosted by Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P

Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P boosted its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 18.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,135 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,943 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 3.4% of Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P’s holdings in Apple were worth $14,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Pacific Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Cordant Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apple by 302.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 503 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in shares of Apple by 112.2% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 681 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 6,279 shares during the period. 57.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Apple from $131.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Apple from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday. Fundamental Research raised their price target on shares of Apple from $113.91 to $148.12 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Apple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.03.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $123.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.06 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $124.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.18. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.22 and a fifty-two week high of $145.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.24 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.00%.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

