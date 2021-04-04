Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) Shares Purchased by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 410,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,305 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.06% of Applied Industrial Technologies worth $32,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Industrial Technologies alerts:

NYSE:AIT opened at $93.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 190.17 and a beta of 1.47. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.39 and a 1-year high of $95.80.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $751.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.68 million. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 0.64% and a return on equity of 16.31%. The company’s revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This is a positive change from Applied Industrial Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Applied Industrial Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 34.65%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AIT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. TheStreet cut shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.00.

About Applied Industrial Technologies

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company offers its products for maintenance, repair, and operational, as well as original equipment manufacturing customers. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control.

Featured Story: Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.