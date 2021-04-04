Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Position Lessened by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC decreased its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,313 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,060 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $2,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in Applied Materials by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 11,261 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in Applied Materials by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 44,478 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in Applied Materials by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 111,011 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,600,000 after acquiring an additional 22,600 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in Applied Materials by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 9,240 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Applied Materials by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 165,904 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,863,000 after acquiring an additional 20,113 shares in the last quarter. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMAT stock opened at $141.52 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $118.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.16. The company has a market cap of $129.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.10, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.58 and a 12-month high of $142.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 40.65%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.10%.

In other Applied Materials news, Director Thomas J. Iannotti sold 15,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.95, for a total transaction of $1,979,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AMAT. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $96.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Applied Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.92.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

