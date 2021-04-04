Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Bought by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 44.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,003,934 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,853,260 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.65% of Applied Materials worth $518,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its position in Applied Materials by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 42,038 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,628,000 after acquiring an additional 3,968 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in Applied Materials by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,814 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Avenue 1 Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 277,171 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $23,920,000 after buying an additional 9,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of The West grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of The West now owns 94,415 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $8,148,000 after buying an additional 3,316 shares in the last quarter. 78.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMAT. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.92.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT opened at $141.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.58 and a twelve month high of $142.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $118.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.16. The stock has a market cap of $129.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 21.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is presently 21.10%.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Iannotti sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.95, for a total value of $1,979,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

