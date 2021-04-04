AquariusCoin (ARCO) Trading Down 54% This Week

AquariusCoin (CURRENCY:ARCO) traded down 56.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 4th. One AquariusCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0286 or 0.00000049 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, AquariusCoin has traded 54% lower against the dollar. AquariusCoin has a market capitalization of $96,950.85 and $1.00 worth of AquariusCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get AquariusCoin alerts:

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $128,782.69 or 2.19916453 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded 22.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000021 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00012999 BTC.

ICOBID (ICOB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rupaya (RUPX) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MiloCoin (MILO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

PLNcoin (PLNC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Independent Money System (IMS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

LiteCoin Ultra (LTCU) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About AquariusCoin

ARCO is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. AquariusCoin’s total supply is 3,388,448 coins. AquariusCoin’s official Twitter account is @ArcCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for AquariusCoin is aquariuscoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “AquariusCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency, currently in the Proof of Stake phase. It uses the Scrypt algorithm and has a 64 second block time. “

Buying and Selling AquariusCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AquariusCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AquariusCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AquariusCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AquariusCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AquariusCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.