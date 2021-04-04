ARAW (ARAW) Trading Up 179.9% Over Last Week

ARAW (CURRENCY:ARAW) traded up 1,341.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 4th. ARAW has a total market capitalization of $1.17 million and $23.00 worth of ARAW was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ARAW coin can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ARAW has traded 179.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ARAW alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.97 or 0.00052711 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.90 or 0.00020260 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00004588 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $405.14 or 0.00689584 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 23.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001709 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.54 or 0.00070708 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001714 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.37 or 0.00027869 BTC.

ARAW Coin Profile

ARAW is a coin. It was first traded on May 3rd, 2018. ARAW’s total supply is 4,665,366,360 coins and its circulating supply is 1,993,576,188 coins. The Reddit community for ARAW is /r/arawtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ARAW’s official Twitter account is @arawtoken . ARAW’s official message board is medium.com/@TheARAWToken . The official website for ARAW is arawtoken.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Araw is a decentralized e-commerce payment ecosystem that aims to ease and improve the access of the regular people to the blockchain technology. The Araw ecosystem has a Unified Reward System focused on rewards towards the customers to create effortless access to the digital currency. As other payment services, Araw will have a payment card which permits the customers to earn ARAW with all the purchases done and use ARAW to pay as well. Furthermore, the Araw Mobile Wallet allows the users to buy/sell ARAW tokens and also acts as an Exchange due to an instant trade of ARAW tokens to other cryptocurrencies (ETH, BTC). The ARAW token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token to be a medium of exchange within the Araw network. “

Buying and Selling ARAW

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARAW directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ARAW should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ARAW using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ARAW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ARAW and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.