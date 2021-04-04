Arcblock (ABT) Achieves Market Cap of $26.53 Million

Arcblock (CURRENCY:ABT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 4th. Over the last week, Arcblock has traded up 45.8% against the dollar. One Arcblock token can now be bought for about $0.27 or 0.00000458 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Arcblock has a market capitalization of $26.53 million and $23.33 million worth of Arcblock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.44 or 0.00053445 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.72 or 0.00019927 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00004459 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $403.87 or 0.00686506 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001705 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.53 or 0.00070589 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001709 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000917 BTC.

About Arcblock

ABT is a token. Its launch date was January 6th, 2018. Arcblock’s total supply is 186,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 98,554,305 tokens. Arcblock’s official Twitter account is @ArcBlock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Arcblock is /r/arcblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Arcblock is www.arcblock.io

Buying and Selling Arcblock

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arcblock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arcblock should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arcblock using one of the exchanges listed above.

