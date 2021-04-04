Archer DAO Governance Token Price Tops $1.08 (ARCH)

Archer DAO Governance Token (CURRENCY:ARCH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. One Archer DAO Governance Token token can now be bought for about $1.08 or 0.00001851 BTC on exchanges. Archer DAO Governance Token has a total market capitalization of $9.47 million and $420,635.00 worth of Archer DAO Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Archer DAO Governance Token has traded 1.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.78 or 0.00052796 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000943 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002293 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000331 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000064 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000019 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token Profile

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Archer DAO Governance Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,777,265 tokens. Archer DAO Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @ARCHcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Archer DAO Governance Token is medium.com/archer-dao . Archer DAO Governance Token’s official website is archerdao.io

Archer DAO Governance Token Token Trading

