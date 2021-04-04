Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 503,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,342 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.04% of Arcosa worth $27,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in Arcosa during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Arcosa during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Arcosa during the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Arcosa during the fourth quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Arcosa during the third quarter worth about $116,000. Institutional investors own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

Arcosa stock opened at $65.81 on Friday. Arcosa, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.03 and a 1 year high of $68.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $62.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.20. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.31, a PEG ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.09). Arcosa had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 6.77%. Sell-side analysts predict that Arcosa, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.51%.

ACA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Arcosa from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Sidoti downgraded shares of Arcosa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, CJS Securities downgraded shares of Arcosa from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Arcosa has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.80.

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, energy, and transportation markets in North America. It operates through three segments: Construction Products Group, Energy Equipment Group, and Transportation Products Group. The Construction Products Group segment offers natural and lightweight aggregates, trench shields, shoring products, and specialty milled or processed materials that are used in construction landscape, including commercial, industrial, road and bridge, and underground construction.

