ArdCoin (ARDX) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $94,721.00

ArdCoin (CURRENCY:ARDX) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. During the last seven days, ArdCoin has traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. ArdCoin has a market capitalization of $21.32 million and $94,721.00 worth of ArdCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ArdCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0767 or 0.00000131 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.81 or 0.00052628 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.81 or 0.00020174 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00004661 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $405.03 or 0.00691736 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001711 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.49 or 0.00070852 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001717 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.31 or 0.00027854 BTC.

About ArdCoin

ArdCoin (CRYPTO:ARDX) is a coin. ArdCoin’s total supply is 5,158,308,000 coins and its circulating supply is 277,807,957 coins. ArdCoin’s official Twitter account is @ard_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . ArdCoin’s official website is ardcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ArdCoin (ARDX) – is a blockchain-based loyalty program that has been integrated into a mobile super wallet which is backed by an existing financial infrastructure which includes banking services, insurance provider, stock brokerage, investment banking, and a pension fund. Ard App offers e-commerce on top of financial services and is supported by a nationwide network of postal branches.ArdCoin will serve as a blockchain-based loyalty program for all existing and future services and products of Ard Financial Group (Ard Holdings), its subsidiaries and ArdCoin merchants. “

Buying and Selling ArdCoin

