Ardor Price Up 41% Over Last Week (ARDR)

Ardor (CURRENCY:ARDR) traded 11.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 4th. Ardor has a total market capitalization of $453.04 million and approximately $132.96 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ardor coin can now be purchased for about $0.45 or 0.00000775 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Ardor has traded up 41% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.36 or 0.00050186 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002269 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $163.12 or 0.00278858 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000704 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.06 or 0.00029173 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00011935 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00003179 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 60.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00006708 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,869.98 or 0.03196842 BTC.

About Ardor

ARDR uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 1st, 2018. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The Reddit community for Ardor is /r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ardor’s official message board is nxtforum.org . Ardor’s official website is www.jelurida.com/ardor . Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ArdorPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Ardor

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ardor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ardor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

