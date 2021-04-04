Arepacoin Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $13.00 (AREPA)

Arepacoin (CURRENCY:AREPA) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. One Arepacoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0083 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Arepacoin has traded down 14.3% against the US dollar. Arepacoin has a total market cap of $142,936.90 and $13.00 worth of Arepacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000242 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000031 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Trexcoin (TREX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

RPICoin (RPI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CaluraCoin (CLC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

IBStoken (IBS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000017 BTC.

HEIDI (HDI) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC.

DigiDinar Token (DDRT) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00003287 BTC.

About Arepacoin

Arepacoin (CRYPTO:AREPA) is a coin. It was first traded on February 12th, 2018. Arepacoin’s total supply is 17,152,376 coins. The official message board for Arepacoin is arepacoinve.info/# . Arepacoin’s official Twitter account is @ArepaCoinVe and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Arepacoin is www.arepacoinve.info

According to CryptoCompare, “The ArepaCoin (AREPA), has its origin for the year 2016 by a group of developers with the idea of marketing in the field of cryptocurrency, but then by the end of that same year, it is abandoned, since, the information on the advances of the same they stopped being continuous, until, for the current year (2018), it is retaken by another group of developers, who modify the original source code and it is relaunched with a new name AREPA COIN VE. The chain of blocks allows to verify and accurately transfer all the information, dispensing with third parties, providing the necessary tools for a successful operation, the challenge or the main objective is to have transparent, efficient and inclusive financial instruments. “

Buying and Selling Arepacoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arepacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arepacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arepacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

