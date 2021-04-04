Arion Trading Up 5.3% Over Last 7 Days (ARION)

Arion (CURRENCY:ARION) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. One Arion token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0082 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Arion has traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar. Arion has a market cap of $112,177.90 and $114.00 worth of Arion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001719 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.73 or 0.00075060 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 20.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001229 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $179.45 or 0.00308047 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00006289 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $53.97 or 0.00092651 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $437.59 or 0.00751184 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.43 or 0.00028213 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.28 or 0.00017645 BTC.

Arion Token Profile

Arion’s total supply is 13,753,993 tokens. Arion’s official website is arioncoin.com . Arion’s official Twitter account is @ARION_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here

Arion Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

