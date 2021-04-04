Arionum Price Reaches $0.0006 on Top Exchanges (ARO)

Arionum (CURRENCY:ARO) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. Arionum has a market cap of $93,028.97 and approximately $30.00 worth of Arionum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Arionum has traded down 47.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Arionum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $58,384.64 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,079.21 or 0.03561233 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $203.04 or 0.00347755 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $561.12 or 0.00961067 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $262.74 or 0.00450020 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $228.91 or 0.00392066 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $188.56 or 0.00322965 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00003460 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.32 or 0.00024533 BTC.

Arionum Profile

Arionum is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. Arionum’s total supply is 545,399,000 coins and its circulating supply is 159,429,300 coins. The official website for Arionum is www.arionum.com . The official message board for Arionum is forum.arionum.com . Arionum’s official Twitter account is @ArionumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Arionum offers a secure electronic payments system that makes it easy to integrate with new and existing PHP applications. Web developers who already understand PHP can easily build new blockchain-based applications or integrate Arionum into their existing applications. Arionum is able to autoscale without degraded performance. It offers a fixed 0.25% fee on all transactions (max 10 ARO) and has a dynamic transaction limit per block allowing it to keep up with a growing number of transactions. Arionum has no pre-mined coins, an 8-year mining period, no developer fees, and a unique HYBRID mining system that shares rewards with CPU miners, GPU miners, and masternodes. One of the main advantages of Arionum is that it was fully coded from scratch in PHP, one of the most popular programming languages in the world. Any PHP developer in the world can now create apps on top of the blockchain using the tools they are already familiar with. “

Arionum Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arionum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arionum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arionum using one of the exchanges listed above.

