Ark (ARK) Reaches Market Capitalization of $367.85 Million

Ark (CURRENCY:ARK) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. Over the last week, Ark has traded 43.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Ark coin can now be purchased for about $2.87 or 0.00004889 BTC on popular exchanges. Ark has a total market capitalization of $367.85 million and approximately $33.86 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ark Coin Profile

Ark is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Ark’s total supply is 156,403,482 coins and its circulating supply is 128,282,585 coins. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ark’s official message board is blog.ark.io . Ark’s official website is ark.io

Ark Coin Trading

