ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) Shares Acquired by Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,968 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the period. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF comprises about 0.8% of Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. owned about 0.08% of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF worth $5,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ARKW. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC grew its position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA ARKW traded up $2.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $150.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,054,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,060,772. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.08. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a 52 week low of $47.59 and a 52 week high of $191.13.

